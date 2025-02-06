Deleting Passwords
MichaW2901
When using version 7.1.3580.77, all saved passwords are deleted after closing the browser, although this is expressly deactivated in the “Delete browser data” settings. This is not an acceptable situation.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's an unfortunate regression. Luckily the bug has already been fixed and will be released in a Minor Update soon.
Thank you for your patience!
Luckily the bug has already been fixed and will be released in a Minor Update soon.
I lost my passwords on Vivaldi 7.1.3580.77 and just now updated to Vivaldi 7.1.3580.99.
But if I'm reading the blog correctly, the fix will soon appear in a later 7.1.3593+, right?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ViNSYNC The fix was also released in a Minor Update to Vivaldi Stable 7.1.3580.99.