Sorry to bother you all with a stupid question. I think I am using only 10% max of Vivaldi's features, generally happy with it. But every now and then, when I feel tempted to try out something new, mostly when there is a new version, I fail. So what about workspaces, could be a helpful tool for me. My brain tells me how it could work: create a workspace, add everything to it you find helpful and then use it, right?

First thing is to find out how to create one. So I go to the Vivaldi feature site workplaces and find a nice screenshot, showing the first tab on the left has been clicked and a pop-up shows existing workspaces plus the opportunity to create a new one. That's easy I think in my simple mind - however, if you have no workspace at all, there's nothing to gain here. Clicking a tab does not open the mentioned pop-up menu. Clicking any empty space or the plus-symbol on the righty of every tab does neither. Could also not find a way to create a kind of workspace bar which might offer the chance to create a workspace. What now? Search the help, right? The keyword "workspace" brings no result (no joke). Search the forums. The keyword "workspace" brings too many results that do not answer my question. The keywords "create workspace" do not give any related post. "make workspace" neither.

My conclusion is too often, that when nobody else asks this question, everyone knows how it works. Except for me. Obviously, I miss the obvious. Makes me feel stupid. No fun.

The one easy solution I found "Just click the Workspaces button in the tab bar or use a quick command. Select New workspace and give it a name." Leaves me clueless. There is no such button. Trying out the view menu, but there is no feature "show workspaces button".

Vivaldi's website has a video tutorial section, and there I found "Explore Workspaces and Custom Icons in the Vivaldi Browser". That must be it. No, it isn't. "This page does not work" it says.

So, after half an hour of trying to start with the workspaces features, I stopped. Could do without before, will do without in the future. Just wanted to describe my way of thinking that does not match the way Vivaldi is build. Thanks for reading. I hope you are all well and have fun.