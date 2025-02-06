right click/context menu location problem with multiple monitor
-
Hi,
Could you please check the following linked screen record video?
The right-click/context menu location is a popup on the different monitor, and it seems the problem is coming from Chromium.
Kind regards,
Unsal
-
This looks like a workaround, but this time the browser, fonts, and characters are blurry. FYI
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
screen record
Ouch, what a nasty issue!
it seems the problem is coming from Chromium
Does Chromium 132 has the same issue as Vivaldi 7.1?
Do you use scaling in Windows?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@udonmez Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.