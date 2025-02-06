Disable typed history
Is there a way to completely disable typed history? Besides, when I delete them, they reappear when I open a new tab, and it really bothers me. I already spend like an hour trying to disable them but i dont find a way.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please upvote the feature request for disabling typed history here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100972/option-to-remove-disable-typed-suggestions-from-history-and-bookmarks.
As for deleted typed history suggestions reappearing, please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ with a detailed description.