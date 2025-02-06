I apologize for for my stupidity; however, with the update of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.42) it is about the 5th time in the past couple of months I have lost all my tabs. Not the workspaces just tabs. I have tried to decipher from the forum what I could. However, my ADHD is kicking in and my frustration is rising!

I have some sessions in the snapshots folder. But don't know what to do with them.

Is there somewhere to learn about this stuff?

Somewhere, someone told me to copy the entire \User Data folder somewhere safe and then copy it back to \User Data if I have a crash. Needless to say...that didn't seem to work.

Really don't want this to happen again.

Thanks for any help!