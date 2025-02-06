Restoring Lost Tabs in Windows
I apologize for for my stupidity; however, with the update of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.42) it is about the 5th time in the past couple of months I have lost all my tabs. Not the workspaces just tabs. I have tried to decipher from the forum what I could. However, my ADHD is kicking in and my frustration is rising!
I have some sessions in the snapshots folder. But don't know what to do with them.
Is there somewhere to learn about this stuff?
Somewhere, someone told me to copy the entire \User Data folder somewhere safe and then copy it back to \User Data if I have a crash. Needless to say...that didn't seem to work.
Really don't want this to happen again.
Thanks for any help!
mib2berlin Soprano
@tgillian
Hi, some users report this at times but all bug reports was closed as "Cant Reproduce" and I cant reproduce it either.
Using stable, snapshot and a daily internal build on two devices I never saw this.
The daily build is updated 7-10 times a week.
If you want to restore Sessions from a backup you don't need the whole User Data folder but your profile folder "Default" inside.
It doesn't hurt to copy all just not necessary.
Delete the folder Sessions in you profile, copy the folder over from your backup.
It is maybe needed to copy the file Preferences, too.
Simply copy over mix old and new sessions, this doesn't work.
Enable auto save sessions in the sessions panel, this keep the last 3 sessions as backup.