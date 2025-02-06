Dashboard as default?
I'd like to get more use out of the new Dashboard, but I'm not finding a way to set it as the default thing I see when I open a new tab. Yes, I can just click over, but it would be easier and more useful if it was just the default.
@somnomania
Hi, are you on the latest Vivaldi version?
There was a bug Vivaldi change back to default (Speed Dial) but it was fixed.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42 remember your last choice an open with it.
@mib2berlin I am, I'm on 7.1.3570.47. I just closed and reopened, checked settings again, and whenever I open a new tab it's on the Speed Dial page, not the Dashboard, even when I switch it over to Dashboard, close, and reopen.
@somnomania Make sure the Dashboard is on the far left of the start page navigation (just drag it so it is first on the navigation bar). As I understand it, the one listed first is the default for new tabs.
@somnomania
I made a screen cast:
sjudenim Supporters
You're not alone. The first tab within the navigation bar is what displays for me every time I open a new tab. So as @sgunhouse has suggested, moving the
Dashboardto the left most position will give the result you are after. You can right click on any of the nav tabs (folders) and there is an option to
Set as default. It will move that item to the left most for you, same as you dragging it there
@sjudenim Attempting to reorder by dragging never even occurred to me! Seems like Vivaldi needs to add a little something to the info page about all that. Thank you!
@sjudenim @somnomania
Hi, this is a workaround but this is not the normal behave as shown in my screen cast.
I can move dashboard anywhere, it always open in a new tab if I close Vivaldi with dashboard selected.
Just for info.
Cheers, mib