Distill Web Monitor keeps crashing in Vivaldi
https://i.imgur.com/INFlaaD.mp4
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/distill-web-monitor/inlikjemeeknofckkjolnjbpehgadgge?hl=en
First time opening Distill after browser start always works.
Subsequent openings will crash always. see video above.
Started around the release v7.0.3495.18.x64 on 2024-11-21.
Before that, this never happened.
Strangely, if I open about:blank , then open Distill, then it doesn't crash.
mib2berlin Soprano
@v0id
Hi, I check this at moment but the pages I choose get's no update at moment.
Can you check if Vivaldi create crash log files?
mib2berlin Soprano
@v0id
Hm, I forgot to hit "Save" after adding a page, now it work.
I can reproduce the tab crash but it doesn't create a crash log.
Please report it, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib