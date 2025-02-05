Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
The icon for the 'Show Closed Tabs' button is the same regardless of the number of closed tabs.
It would be good to have a different icon when there are some closed tabs.
