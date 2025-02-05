Vivaldi app crashes on launch after the new update
flamethrowr
Hey there, I have an iPhone 16 Pro on iOS 18.1.1, and ever since Vivaldi's 7.1 update, the app instantly crashes when I load it on my phone. I really like using Vivaldi on my computers, and it also works on my iPad 10th gen, but it never works on my phone, which I use almost as often as the PC version. I don't want to start using Safari again... Any help? I'd be more than happy to provide any more information if needed.
Thanks,
flame