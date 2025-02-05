New tabs automatically muted
-
When I open a link in a new tab or open a Youtube video in a new tab there's no sound. I always have to click on "Switch on sound"! How can I ensure, that the new tab is directly with sound?
-
@Rob1967 Guessing... Check Settings>Content Settings>Site Settings; scroll all the way to the bottom and check the setting for "Autoplay Videos"
-
Thanks for the advice but I didn't find this setting here. Actually I don't want videos to start playing automatically... is there no other setting to avoid clicking on "Enable sound" on new tabs each time?