Sync not working, need help
There is not one single time syncing works.
It's the stupidest sync of all browsers in existance and that there will ever be. Period!
Just lost AGAIN every tab and workspace opened because it never syncs properly.
I had to format my computer and made sure (because i knew Vicaldi's sync is sit) Vivaldi was synced. Vivaldi 'said' everything was peachy, but guess what!? Lost every-damn-thing.
Two weeks ago same thing happened with another notebook. This doesn't work. Instead of making dashboards and sit noone cares about, focus on solving century-old problems that really matter. Wth are you guys thinking?! FFS!
Vivaldi reminds me of Brasil. So much potential and yet nothing ever happens to improve it's crappiness. It doesn't matter if you paint it gold, the bugs are horrendous! Fix the damn thing already! I f*cking lost everything that mattered in a browser for me. So i'm out!
Who carea bout notes and reminders that are useless!? Or feeds that notify you hundreds of times every single day, at once! Do you (developers) even use it!? For real! It's shameful.
I had much more to say, but just F-OFF! I'm sick of losing everything. Bye!
Modedit: Title. Please use titles that describe your issue.
Was: "I'm out! Suffering for years and you get nothing done right."
@telmob
Bye bye.
I never lost one single tab in Vivaldi since 10 Years, sync 12 installs on Linux, Windows and Android with three accounts, flawless.
You can imagine nobody would use Vivaldi if this happen to all users, it does not.
Search for "lost all my tabs" you will get thousands of results for every browser.
@mib2berlin
Well then, something's clearly not working. Because i have Vivaldi installed in my mobiles, two notebooks and one desktop and it never syncs, but hey... maybe i'm just dumb. Bye
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@telmob Have you tried any of the troubleshooting steps? You’ve said you’ve had the issue before, but I can’t see any post from you to this effect on the forum looking for help. Maybe take a look at this link try these. No-one else seems to have had these issues.
I understand that some of the newer features aren’t for everyone, but they are there.
@OrbitalMartian
i apreciate your help, and yes i have searched the forums for help and tested some solutions. I'm just really mad about Vivaldi atm because i use it alot and lost hundreds of tabs i had so very well organized. I work with IT and i rely much on many of these opened tabs.
It's a shame, maybe it's a problem in my account, but i'm not going through this ever again.
I read many complaints before about Vivaldi's bugs and neglected quite a few of them, but i had enough. Someone needs to fix Vivaldi. They keep adding features instead of fixing serious issues.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@telmob Personally, I actually see a lot of bugs being fixed, in fact most of the changes in the changelogs are bug fixes. I understand the frustration. Have you looked at vivaldi://sync-internals - see if it gives any errors or anything, on all the devices.
@OrbitalMartian said in I'm out! Suffering for years and you get nothing done right.:
Can't check all my devices atm.
i have more devices supposedly correctly syncing Vivaldi. Why do i only see my mobile phone? This is not normal.
I made sure teh browser was correctly syncing before i formated the computer, and it's all gone. It's very very frustrating. I'm trying other browsers now. Now going back.
Thanks for your help.
@telmob
It is not the question of dumb or not dumb, the question is why it not work on your systems but on others.
Anyway, check other browsers, the amount of bugs is the same for all major browsers.
Lately a Firefox user lost 7500 tabs collected over years after an update, boom.
@mib2berlin
On my mobile, for example, it's showing Sync inactive for some reason. Then i login again. It shows everything's ok. But then i open it again and it's inactive.
@telmob
This is a bug in 7.1 for Android, random logout of sync.
The developers are working on it.