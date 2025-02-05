There is not one single time syncing works.

It's the stupidest sync of all browsers in existance and that there will ever be. Period!

Just lost AGAIN every tab and workspace opened because it never syncs properly.

I had to format my computer and made sure (because i knew Vicaldi's sync is sit) Vivaldi was synced. Vivaldi 'said' everything was peachy, but guess what!? Lost every-damn-thing.

Two weeks ago same thing happened with another notebook. This doesn't work. Instead of making dashboards and sit noone cares about, focus on solving century-old problems that really matter. Wth are you guys thinking?! FFS!

Vivaldi reminds me of Brasil. So much potential and yet nothing ever happens to improve it's crappiness. It doesn't matter if you paint it gold, the bugs are horrendous! Fix the damn thing already! I f*cking lost everything that mattered in a browser for me. So i'm out!

Who carea bout notes and reminders that are useless!? Or feeds that notify you hundreds of times every single day, at once! Do you (developers) even use it!? For real! It's shameful.

I had much more to say, but just F-OFF! I'm sick of losing everything. Bye!

