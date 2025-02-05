Separate mute controls for normal and private modes.
-
This may not be possible, but please add the ability to mute everything played in private mode. The idea is to preserve the ability to play sounds in normal mode and to block everything I open in private mode. I often use the Windows sound mixer or EarTrumpet to adjust the appropriate volume level for different applications, but it would be useful to have the ability to have both a regular window icon and a private mode icon in this tray. Since Vivaldi is treated as one program, it will probably be difficult, but maybe there will be another solution available, e.g. from the menu item. So far, I've saved myself by simply using a few browsers in such cases.