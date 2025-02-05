Pinned tabs overflow
ilp0000 Translator
Hi Vivaldier!
That's just it. When pinned tabs fill the whole line, the next tabs just don't display but they are hidden.
I know dual or more lines of tabs were discussed but wouldn't be developed. So I just wanna hear any workaround to avoid that. It just makes me phew....
I'm on the latest version. And open tabs in another window kind tip wouldn't be helpful to heavy users like me
Pesala Ambassador
@ilp0000 Stack the tabs into logical groups.
ilp0000 Translator
@Pesala Thank you as always! But I wanna see tabs in one sight. With the stack, stacked tabs are hidden, which I don't want