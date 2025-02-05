Identifying Muted Cards
Please add an option to identify muted tabs. In older versions, you could mute a tab in advance and it was noted by a checkbox next to this option (in a drop down menu avaible from right mouse click). Currently, if no sound is played, the checkbox disappears and the user has to guess whether the tab is actually muted or not. What's more, even if the sound was played but paused, the above checkbox disappears at the same time. A good idea would be to add some kind of border or a light glow for muted tabs that would be configurable in the options.
mib2berlin Soprano
@theSpid3r
Hi, the sound icon doesn't disappear if I change to another tab for me but if you stop the video it does.
I would call it a bug.
What if you want to mute a tab that isn't playing anything yet, do you have a mute icon on the tab?
I forgot to add that I meant the information in the drop-down menu available after right-clicking.
@theSpid3r
No but in the menu, the video is stopped:
Exact, if the video is not playing the icon is not shown in the tab but I can reach it in the menu.
I am not against your reques, just checking if it is maybe a bug, then we can report it to the bug tracker.
You are right, the current behavior is a bug regarding the checkbox in the drop-down menu but it is not a bug regarding the crossed-out speaker icon when nothing is playing. My intention is for the aforementioned speaker icon to show immediately after muting the tab regardless of anything being played or to be visible in some other way without having to go to the drop-down menu.
@theSpid3r
OK, I will check the bug tracker for existing reports and if I cant find one you can report it.
@theSpid3r
I cant find a report, please report it I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for your help.
I hope I will be understood : )
Report number: VB-113862
@theSpid3r
Thank you for the report, I add some tags and a link here.
Confirmed!
Cheers, mib
@theSpid3r
Hi, your report was closed as duplicate of VB-103682.
I am not sure this is really a duplicate but I trust the developers to decide this.
Cheers, mib
The most important thing is to fix this bug. It doesn't matter who reported it. I hope that someone will take a look at this topic and my suggestions.