Outlook 365 Dumping out of Create Message
-
mwillhardt Supporters
Just updated to .47 and now when in Outlook 365 when trying to write an email or replying to an email, after I click the write button it flickers to the create screen, then resets Outlook and I can't write again. (Works fine if I try the desktop app or another browser.) Have never had this issue with Vivaldi before, so I'm assuming it's a build issue. Help?
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mwillhardt Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I have no Outlook 365 and can not test, but in your case could be your adblocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker which block too much.
Just disable for the Outlook 365 site.
-
mwillhardt Supporters
Thanks -- I've run the various troubleshooting protocols and nothing has changed. Haven't been running blockers of any sort, so that didn't end up being the issue. Looking forward to other ideas.