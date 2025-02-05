Speed Dial Navigation should show only Rootfolders
Hi
my Speeddial is built with root folder and a second level of folder. I just did that, because the speeddial navigation was crammed, so I could not read a thing. But now still the navigation show all folders. Is there some healing for this behaviour ?
Thanks a lot
Beat
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tapbeat
Hi, check if you have folders enable as speed dial you don't want.
They are marked with a smal + sign.
@mib2berlin yes - most of them have it. How can I get rid of the + sign ?
probably, because I just draged them into the root folders.
Never Mind, found it.
Thank you very much for your reply and help !
Cheers.