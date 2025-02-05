I have noticed when on ebay, especially when doing searches on ebay my fan speed ramps up and ebay loads slowly, with freezes during the load time, also freezing when clicking on drop down menus on ebay website. I thought this might be an ebay problem but have been unable to replicate using brave or firefox, it only does it when I search on ebay using Vivaldi. My CPU usage will ramp to 100% immediately and the fan goes bannanas, after about 30 seconds it all settles down again.

is anyone else having issues with ebay using vivaldi? I use ebay ever day do need to get this issue sorted out.

windows 10, HP laptop, dont judge me.