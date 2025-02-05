Add an option to close all tabs on exit
Kindly add already the option to automatically close all open tabs and start with a new one when closing Vivladi in the recents menu. Not with a button inside the browser.
Thanks you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@XisrRein
Hi, if you enable tabs in Settings > Privacy > Clear Session browsing data on exit it work.
You have to close Vivaldi with "Exit" from the Vivaldi menu, if you close it with the Android app switcher Vivaldi keep the tabs.
I literally said it should be without opening a menu in Vivladi before closing. It should be automatic when you close Vivladi.
Brave, Edge, Cromite, and many others have this feature, you can check the source code.
mib2berlin Soprano
@XisrRein
I am not a Vivaldi developer.
You can vote for the existing feature request with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102420/close-and-clear-tabs-option-in-vivaldi-like-brave-edge-kiwi
Cheers, mib