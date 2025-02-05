Hi everyone,

I'm experiencing an issue with Vivaldi on my Android device. No matter what I do, my default search engine in standard (non-private) tabs is stuck on Startpage.com, and I can't change it.

Here’s what I’ve tried so far:

Manually selecting a different default search engine in settings (doesn't apply to standard tabs).

Clearing all browser data and resetting the app. This temporarily allows me to change the search engine, but as soon as I enable Vivaldi Sync, it gets locked to Startpage again.

Interestingly, I can still change the search engine for private tabs, but not for standard tabs.

Additionally, when I go to Settings → Search Engine and tap on Standard Tab, the browser throws an error.

Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there a way to fix it, or is this a bug related to Vivaldi Sync?

Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks!