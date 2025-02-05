Unable to Change Default Search Engine in Standard Tabs on Android After Sync
-
Hi everyone,
I'm experiencing an issue with Vivaldi on my Android device. No matter what I do, my default search engine in standard (non-private) tabs is stuck on Startpage.com, and I can't change it.
Here’s what I’ve tried so far:
Manually selecting a different default search engine in settings (doesn't apply to standard tabs).
Clearing all browser data and resetting the app. This temporarily allows me to change the search engine, but as soon as I enable Vivaldi Sync, it gets locked to Startpage again.
Interestingly, I can still change the search engine for private tabs, but not for standard tabs.
Additionally, when I go to Settings → Search Engine and tap on Standard Tab, the browser throws an error.
Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there a way to fix it, or is this a bug related to Vivaldi Sync?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Is Start Page a default search engine in Vivaldi on your other synced devices?
-
No, startpage is not available on my desktop Vivaldi
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Semml
Hi, I cant reproduce this, make sure devices are on sync.
I deleted Startpage on laptop, change to Google before.
Startpage is deleted from mobile and Google is default.
Maybe you have to reset search engines on desktop and do it again.
We have reports sync logs you out on mobile randomly, I was logged out at testing too.
-
I found a solution!
I deleted the Sync data on my phone and then re-added Startpage.com as a search engine on my desktop. After that, I synced again and then removed Startpage from the search engine list. Since doing this, I can now change the default search engine on my phone without any issues.
Hope this helps anyone facing the same problem!