@richcreek said in Wrong date\ and time format:Posts in this forum use English language:> I use Vivaldi on Linux Mint with the English language setting for the user interface. In Linux the language is in English, but the region and time format are in German.> Unfortunate, Vivaldi always shows me the English format mm/tt/jjjj instead of tt.mm.jjjj for date fields> The option "Preferred date and time format = as in the operating system" does not change this.> I tried the above scenario with Firefox, which is correctly here.> I think this is a bug. Does anyone here have any ideas or experience?There is a German Forum if you prefer https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/24/deutsch-germanRegarding your date format -mm/tt/jjjj is the format for English (US)tt.mm.jjjj is the format for English (GB) and GermanI wonder if you have selected English (US) in your language settings?

Edit: Already moved to German by @Pathduck