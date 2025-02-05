Solved Save to Default Location Always Asks
Pesala Ambassador
In Settings, Downloads I have enabled:Save Files to Default Location Without Asking
My default location is my Downloads folder, but I still get two confirmation dialogs.
Save, Save As, Open, Cancel.
Save to Confirm Filename
Pesala marked this topic as a question
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala Then I have no idea, that's what did it for me when I just tested.
You might need to toggle that one "Save files to default location" off and on again.
Also restart the browser, I don't know.
It's possible the Save As dialog comes up because the site is "insecure"?
I always use this site for testing downloads:
https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/latest.html
Chrome will always prompt for these files:
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Pesala Can not reproduce with 7.2.3592.3.
Please
- show Settings → Downloads.
- Tell the URL
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG These are my settings:
Click on any of the font names on this page to download a *.7z archive.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala Check your
chrome://settings/downloads
That "Ask where to save each file before downloading" is NOT enabled.
It shouldn't be by default, but you get this if it is.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck It was enabled, so I disabled it, but I still get the first Save, Save As... dialog.
If I Shift+Click on the image link, it just downloads without showing the dialog.
http://www.softerviews.org/resources/Hari.7z
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
DoctorGTesting
@Pesala 7.2.3592.3 Win 11 – I get one Save dialog for the file.
Vivaldi installer from vivaldi.com does save without any Save dialog.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Save to Default Location Always Asks:
It's possible the Save As dialog comes up because the site is "insecure"?
This is a possible reason. If I go to download FastStone Capture I don’t see the Save, Save As ... dialog, but I do get the unsafe *.exe file warning, which I can keep. Then it is saved to Downloads without further intervention.
Pesala has marked this topic as solved
DoctorGTesting
@Pathduck said in Save to Default Location Always Asks:
It's possible the Save As dialog comes up because the site is "insecure"?
Yes.
@Pesala Unsecure non-SSL connectn causes this in Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Pesala Chromium 132 shows a warning in Downloads button and asks if Keep the file.
Edge and Firefox downloads without such warning.
Vivaldi has its own UI and acts different.
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorGTesting
Good to know.
Thanks for that !!