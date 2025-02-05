Hide the bottom Navigation Bar – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3593.10
jane.n Vivaldi Team
In this Snapshot you’ll find a new setting to hide the bottom toolbar and an assortment of other improvements.
Well, "Undo" fixed but now this message is hanging again for 10 sec and can't be simply swiped.
I just want to write: make this notification the same as all the others: 3-5 sec demo and the ability to swipe. Is that so hard? And make background opacity adjustment for all notifications. It will be comfortable and good-looking!
Personally, I just turn it off. As long as it gets stuck for 10 sec, it's the best solution.
When switching to "disable navigation bar" mode, this button does not appear for me immediately, but only after I rotate the smartphone - change once portrait > landscape > portrait.
And when nav-bar is turned on, the button disappears only after rotating the smartphone.
[Search] Search engine change dialog (VAB-10620)
Even thought it should be fixed, I still cannot enter the "standard tab" settings
Thank you, I had been waiting long time for "Hide the bottom Navigation Bar" feature.
i dont want hide ...
why all keep doing that feature...
lol thats why i love vivaldi top adress bar and bottom nav allways visible above...
i hate when start scrooling all disapear like on samsung browser ahhh. b
for me its essential to keep top n bottom bars allways visible...
@disu1950
Hi, as Vivaldi is not Samsung we ave a setting for it.
Settings > Appearance & Theme > Show Toolbars while scrolling.
Cheers, mib
yes, i know..
just wanted to mention how samsung build in browser function.. terrible hh.. when u start scroll top and bottom nav disapears... hate that function..
but not for vivaldi, doesnt hide nav, allways stay visible ..
like it should be.. hh
oudstand Supporters
For me it's still not possible to change my search engine. I think the problem persists for about 6 snapshot versions.
@oudstand
Hi, testing this again on a new device, work.
After sync I got my desktop seach engines, way to much.
I reset search engines on desktop, this was immediately synced to the mobile device.
If I change the engine on the mobile it change on desktop and the other way arround.
Did you check this in a clean install or using dual apps?
Cheers, mib
oudstand Supporters
@mib2berlin I'll reinstall Vivaldi again later. I've tried it in the past after installing other snapshot versions and there it didn't solve the problem.
EDIT: I installed Vivaldi again and I could change my search engine, as long as I didn't synced my data. As soon as I login and sync my data, Vivaldi crashes when I try to change my search engine.
@oudstand
Hm, we have a bug report about but for the private tab setting.
I added a comment to the report.
As usual I cant reproduce the crash on my new Redmi and my old Xiaomi Mi Note Light devices both with a used profile.
Android 14/12.
oudstand Supporters
@mib2berlin I've tested it again and now it works for the normal window but not for the private. When I tested it a few hours ago it wasn't working. Strange