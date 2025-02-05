F3 is invalid
-
I enter F3 to find the next word in the page.
However, it is invalid on the newest version
-
Pesala Ambassador
@fengshi11 These are the defaults.
Have you changed anything?
For me, F3 opens the Find in Page Toolbar with the selected text as the search string if any text is selected, otherwise the string is blank.
-
@Pesala I find it. it's about my keybord.
I tried to use "FN+ESC" on the keybord ,and it works. Thank you
-
This could be FN key been locked for your keyboard by default
Try FN+F3 to be continue
-
@atmouse yes, FN was locked. I use FN+ESC and it works.
FN+F3 is still oK?