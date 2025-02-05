Hello!

Periodically I encounter a strange problem with domain name resolution within the Vivaldi browser. And I was not able to find any solution for this problem. I have found on the forum the similar requests, but all of them are in archive and the suggestions that were offered do not help.

I was not able to catch any regularity why the problem starts and when it ends.

For some several resources - local ones and external but not for all - I get an error:

This site can't be reached

ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

Here, on the screenshot I open https://mail.exch2016.local in Vivaldi (on the left) and in Firefox (on the right)



There is no any problem with DNS server or DNS service. As my screenshot suggests - other bowsers (not only Firefox) do not suffer and get a resolved IP address.

I do not use any proxies (in any browsers) or VPN-connections.

I try to turn off the so named prefetch option



but this also had no effect

Reboot of the OS doesn't help.

I reinstalled Vivaldi and for some time the problem dissapeared but not for long.

Any suggestions will be highly appriciated as Vivaldi is my favourite browser and I don't want to part with it.

Some info:



This problem also had appeared on my linux-laptop (Mint OS)