What about have grouping tabs, like in Edge, to group Vivaldi Workspaces tabs?

Today, to know wich workspaces I have and to switch between then We have to click on the workspaces button on the tab bar, visually navigate thorough the workspaces list and then choose one to switch. It's not so bad.

Edge have a very better sollution. In Edge you see all your workspaces separating tabs. The workspace appears like special tabs grouping the normal tabs.

The advantages are:

All the workspaces are visible without any command. At a glance you see all your groups of tabs.

You can choose a color to each workspace tab, what make ease you associate the collor with your groups.

You can choose a workspace with ease, with one single click, Not a click, a visual navigation thorough the combo of workspaces and then a click.

A double click in the workspace tab name fold and unfold all tabs in this workspace.

Hide tabs is great to decrease the tab mess, but keep the tab groups allways visible is great for you to know everything you are working on.

I think the Edge approach is much better.

That's it.

Vivaldi is a unique browser, but this specific Edge featwre can make the work with vivaldi workspaces even better.

Best regards to all Vivaldi Team!