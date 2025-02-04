Graphic Sizes
Would any of you awesome people happen to have a compiled list of graphic sizes (and required formats) for everything in this browser? Like, Speed Dial thumbnails, themes (backgrounds, custom icons), etc? Currently, all my graphic software is on my work computer and in slow periods, I'd like to be able to create some stuff.
Thanks much for the help!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@JRockCPhT Hi, have you had a look in
Application\7.1.3570.42\resources\vivaldi\resources
where Vivaldi is installed?
The rest you can probably figure out by using the UI inspector:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools