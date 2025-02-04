Restarting Mac OS- Vivaldi doesn't open completely
Nearly every time I restart my Mac with the instruction to have all open windows restored upon reopening, all programs reopen without issue but Vivaldi opens to a blank window. Fortunately, a close/restart of Vivaldi enables the previous instance (Workspaces/Open Tabs/etc.) to be correctly restored, but I'm wondering why it doesn't behave like every other program when the Mac OS restarts? I'm running the latest version of Sequoia but noticed this pre-Sequoia as well.
Happened again with today's Sequoia update release. No response from the Vivaldi team?
And once again today.