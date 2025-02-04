[Bug] tab thumbnail on hover isn't dismissed after not hovering anymore
-
This is somewhat inconsistent. Seems to happen only with single tabs and not with tab stacks
Thanks
PS.: I couldn't find the bug report section of the forum. I only found the sections for other languages, but not the English version of it. So please, move this to the correct place
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@darthgtb
Hi, I cant reproduce it on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42, Linux.
You can report bugs to the bug tracker but it make no sense if nobody here in the forum cant reproduce it.
We have to wait a bit if other users can.
Check this in a Guest Profile.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@darthgtb Which Vivaldi version?
Which theme?
Any JS/CSS Modifications used?
Which OS?
-
Fair enough. I forgot to mention.
- Vivaldi: 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- Windows: 10 22H2
- Extensions:
- Angular DevTools
- Toggl Track
- uBlock Origin
- No CSS modifications
-
This information might be useful: there are a few tab stacks that I detach from the main window every day to have two windows. One with the "main stuff" and another one with the temporary tab stacks that will be substituted by other tab stacks over time.
Testing this today, I noticed I couldn't reproduce it when I had just freshly opened Vivaldi, but it did happen right after I detached a tab stack to a tab that was adjacent to that tab stack
Could be a coincidence (or not), but I think it's worth mentioning
-
I would just like to add that I'm having this on another PC too. So this happens both on Windows 10 and 11. This one is inside a stack, but it's a single page's thumbnail:
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@darthgtb
Hi, did you test in a guest profile?
-
@mib2berlin hi, no. I didn't, but the profiles from both computers are not synced or even set up as an "account" thing. I'll try that out though
Edit: I'm unable to find the settings page for the guest profile. I want to set it up in the same way I set up the normal profile with tabs in the bottom, with the same kind of stacks, etc. so I could have the same environment as the one that's causing issues
Edit 2: I'm also unable to detach tabs in a separate window in this mode, which is one of the things I do a lot and I think could be related to the issue