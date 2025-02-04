Tab stack name on hover
I think it would help a lot if the tab stack's name could be viewed on hover too, at the top of the stack miniatures hover (or if it is turned off, on hover if the name doesn't fit the tab space). The idea would be to add it at the top of this thing:
This would be extra-useful to pinned tab stacks as they don't have enough width to show the renamed tab stack's name
My use case is that in my workflow, I create a tab stack for each of my tasks with all documentation, stack overflow articles, etc. that are relevant for each of them and I name the tab stack according to that task. These names could get longer than the width of a tab.
@darthgtb
Hi. I'm cod and I'm here help for you.
Can you tell anything about you and your browser or your browser version
Hello, Cod. This is a feature suggestion and not a bug report, but I'm on
7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)if it's useful information
@darthgtb
Alright. Can you tell me more anything about your browser and what's your problems.
@c0dkidd I don't get what you mean by "tell me anything about your browser". What do you want to know about it? I think from the screenshot you can clearly see I'm talking about Desktop Vivaldi and I already provided you with the browser version number. OS is irrelevant for a feature request (assuming Vivaldi has the same features in all Desktop OS versions). So what exactly do you want to know about it?
Also, there are no problems. This is not a bug report. it's feature request. I just think it would be useful to have the tab stack name on top of the tab stack preview.
I'm not a native speaker, so just in case I'm not being clear enough, I'm talking about this feature:
This name would be useful to have on top of the preview:
@darthgtb
Oh, I see! I apologize—I initially thought there was a problem.
I understand now, and I appreciate your reply.
Thanks for the clarification!