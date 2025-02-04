I think it would help a lot if the tab stack's name could be viewed on hover too, at the top of the stack miniatures hover (or if it is turned off, on hover if the name doesn't fit the tab space). The idea would be to add it at the top of this thing:

This would be extra-useful to pinned tab stacks as they don't have enough width to show the renamed tab stack's name

My use case is that in my workflow, I create a tab stack for each of my tasks with all documentation, stack overflow articles, etc. that are relevant for each of them and I name the tab stack according to that task. These names could get longer than the width of a tab.