after sync with new windows all password are remove
after i added new windows device to sync all password are remove and everything is gone!! cross my old devices too and i don't know what to do
c0dkidd Ambassador
@Gfxahmedk
Hi, I'm cod. Maybe I can help you.
What's your problems
mib2berlin Soprano
@Gfxahmedk
Hi, when do you installed Windows and sync?
We had a big sync outage last month and the Vivaldi team had to delete all data on the sync servers.
If you sync at this time you upload an empty password file and other devices got it.
Some users report this here.
If you don't have a backup of an old Vivaldi profile and/or a exported password list all is gone.
I'm afraid you've come across the first item mentioned on the sync help page: