Send Tabs to Android not Working
-
I can't seem to send tabs to Android from my desktop (Windows) device.
I tried with vivaldi://experiments checks on and off (interestingly, option is there for me with either features on or off). I tried restarting the browser, triggering updates from vivaldi://sync-internals but tabs are not coming to Android device.
The other way, however, works. Tabs instantly appear on desktop when sent from Android device.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@dusitomax I tried with 7.1.3570.42 Win 11 23H2 sending to 7.1.3580.77 Android 10 and the notification showed up after 3 seconds on Android.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@dusitomax said in Send Tabs to Android not Working:
vivaldi://experiments
There is no such setting to enable/disable send to tab with 7.2.3592.3 Snapshot and 7.1.3570.42 Stable.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@dusitomax Check in Android's settings that Vivaldi is allowed to send you notifications.
-
@jane-n Omg that seems to have solved the issue! Thanks
@DoctorG said in Send Tabs to Android not Working:
@dusitomax said in Send Tabs to Android not Working:
vivaldi://experiments
There is no such setting to enable/disable send to tab with 7.2.3592.3 Snapshot and 7.1.3570.42 Stable.
Yes, thanks for pointing that out. The post I was referring to was prior to the latest update. I misread that the "Chrome - Vivaldi pages" flag was the one controlling it.