Hello, I have been a Vivaldi user off and on for a few years now, recently I have made the complete switch to Linux. I've noticed that Vivaldi sometimes stutters when using it. I have narrowed this down to when I am using the browser and a webapp open at the same time. I use Discord as a webapp for extension support.

So I am asking, is there any way to fix this or negate it? I've tried disabling hardware acceleration but that just makes Vivaldi choppy. I have tab hibernation turned on in hopes that it will help but it doesn't seem to do anything. If more info needed then just ask.

Here is my hardware and Linux info if that is useful: https://imgur.com/a/A8wW0Rl