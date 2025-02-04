Vivaldi stutter when multi-tasking with webapp
-
Hello, I have been a Vivaldi user off and on for a few years now, recently I have made the complete switch to Linux. I've noticed that Vivaldi sometimes stutters when using it. I have narrowed this down to when I am using the browser and a webapp open at the same time. I use Discord as a webapp for extension support.
So I am asking, is there any way to fix this or negate it? I've tried disabling hardware acceleration but that just makes Vivaldi choppy. I have tab hibernation turned on in hopes that it will help but it doesn't seem to do anything. If more info needed then just ask.
Here is my hardware and Linux info if that is useful: https://imgur.com/a/A8wW0Rl
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ogredale
Hi, some things are strange on your powerful hardware.
Vivaldi doesn't stutter with disabled hardware acceleration on my old laptop, specs in my signature, at all.
I guess you meant PWA with webapp?
Are you sure Vivaldi use the 7600M instead of the 780M, even this is powerful enough for a browser.
Check
vivaldi://gpuif acceleration even work.
I don't have a Discord account but I bet other users here have and can test this for you.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Yea I mean PWA by webapps, or shortcuts, whatever they can be called. You right click on the tab and click "Install..." or "Create Shortcut."
How do I check if Vivaldi is uing the 780M? I am guessing you are refering to my hardware, I'm not very knowledgable regarding hardware.
I went to "vivaldi://gpu" and downloaded the report with the button on the top of the page. I'll post the txt on Proton.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ogredale
Hi, there are not good tools for AMD to check this, install and run radeontop may show something.
One user report lagging goes away with disabling Animation in Settings > Appearance.
The output of vivaldi://gpu looks fine.
You can disable the internal GPU in your BIOS, search a bit for instructions.
-
@mib2berlin I think I found the issue! Your comment about disabling animations made me remember something, I had a Vencord (modified Discord client) plugin that makes everything animated at ALL TIMES.
I disabled it and Vivaldi stopped stuttering, to make sure I re-enabled the plugin and it started stuttering again! So I am pretty certain it was that plugin. I never thought about all the animated stuff (there is a ton on Discord) making things slower.
I have only been testing this for a few minutes, I will return to this thread if the issue persists or make a new thread if appropriate.
Thank you
-
@ogredale FYI according to your provided info, you are running Vivaldi with your integrated GPU (which is pretty good anyway for browsers), and if you want to run Vivaldi with the discrete card you can use an environmental variable using PRIME, or a utility that switches GPUs on the fly using that, or disable the iGPU in your UEFI alltogether -if possible. "Possible" because some laptops require the iGPU to display the UEFI settings, there's a terminology for that that I don't remember now-. The latter could mean more battery consumption though, if you care about that. You can find more info how to set things up in your distro resources I suppose (forums, wiki, etc), especially "gaming" distros dο (or should) provide more tools out of the box for such hardware configurations afaik.