Why's it so complicated and require many steps. In other browsers like Edge, Opera, even in Chrome (with a flag) there's a toggle allowing pages to darken when system switches to dark mode and automatically they whiten when system goes light mode. In Vivaldi if you enable Darken webpages in themes setting, pages darken EVEN in system light mode. Then you have toggle that off for individual sites. How is this useful? Can someone help me understand the reasoning behind this. For me the way other browsers implemented this is most logical since you don't have to do anything for the change to occur. Who wants to have dark webpages in LIGHT mode?
@Christm It is why I won't use the browser. People have asking for quite some and they don't care what the users want. Back to Brave.