@Morb If changing your password outside the regular Ctrl+Alt+Del method, i.e. for instance through the lusrmgr UI, the DPAPI key will be reset and the browser's decryption will fail. There are probably other ways the DPAPI key will be reset - obviously like creating a new user or changing the password from the command line.

The Local State file contains the second part of the key to decrypt your cookies+passwords, as the value of the encrypted_key object.

So by deleting this file, you definitely made it impossible to decrypt your data. But I'm assuming you did this after the warning message was given?

Vivaldi is a Chromium browser and as such stores encrypted passwords+cookies exactly like other Chromium browsers, Chrome, Edge etc.

And it's just as prone to breakage if any part of the decryption process is missing.

Vivaldi is just the only browser to actually warn you about it - other browsers will just open with zero passwords stored.

The error message however, is not all that helpful.

In Windows there is no way to "repair" your DPAPI key once it's been changed, and no way to back it up and restore it.

I also doubt most Linux users know how to "repair" their keystore (whatever that means), or keep a backup of this important store, or even how to access and view its content.