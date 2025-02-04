Sharing my Vivaldi calendar with Skylight
journeyman3
To all:
I would like to share my Vivaldi calendar with Skylight so my Skylight calendar device can be updated with my Vivaldi calendar events. (www.skylightframe.com)
I have cut and pasted Vivaldi's "show calendar URL" text into Skylight "Public share URL" field and hit the sync button. An error is returned stating "The URL is not a Calendar URL"
Skylight support says I need to make my calendar public and I do not find an answer how to do this when searching the Internet.
Any advice?
eggert Vivaldi Team
Hi.
I don't know how Skylight works so I'm not sure what it needs. You have two options in the "show calendar URL" dialog. The top URL is a read only iCal link which is publicly accessible, the bottom one is a CalDAV read/write URL which needs authentication. I'd think that the first one should be what you need. If it doesn't work then I unfortunately can't offer much more help.
You might get better assistance in https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/115/webmail group since that one is for the public vivaldi.net calendar server while this one is focused on the built in mail and calendar client in Vivaldi.