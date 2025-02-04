Small line spacing in Vivaldi Linux
I am running Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) under Fedora Linux 41 on Dell XPS 13 9340. I have a persistent visual bug in which the line spacing in some text becomes very small to the point that text lines overlap and become hard to read. Here is an example (original page is https://www.math.ualberta.ca/~aberger/about.html, note this is not me nor a personal contact of mine):
Only some of the text is affected, perhaps depending on html formatting. The affected part can be either display text or multiline input forms, which make it particularly hard to edit my input. The page looks normal under Firefox on the same OS, and in Vivaldi Android on my phone. I've been seeing this bug for about a year under successive Vivaldi versions on Linux, but not before that on Vivaldi under Windows 10. In total about 5-10% of all webpage text I see is affected. The line spacing is unaffected by the overall webpage zoom, which I mostly keep at 130%.
I went through the troubleshooting guide and reset the Webpage Settings to no avail. I am frankly at a loss on how to narrow down this bug further. Would be grateful for any guidance.
@andrewsweekly
Hi, looks fine here on Opensuse, same version, zoom 130%.
Please check this in Chromium, Firefox is like MacOS:Windows, completely different font render engine.
I guess a font is missing on your system and Vivaldi take some default which not work.
@mib2berlin thanks for the suggestion of investigation. The CSS file for this website mentions very standard fonts: Helvetica, Arial, Courier New. A few of these were indeed missing form my Fedora and I just went through the process of installing them via a bulk Microsoft font package. I can confirm that those individual fonts are now installed on my system. However, the website display did not change. To the best of my eye, the actual font (letter shapes) looks identical across my screenshot, your screenshot, and my other setups where the display is correct. Probably something else is at play here.
@andrewsweekly
No idea, if you cross check with Chromium you will know if it is a Vivaldi or a system issue.
Maybe other users have more ideas.
Looks like something changes the line height, are you sure you aren't running something that manipulates it "afterwards" like an extension? When you say you went through the troubleshooting you mean you have tested this without extensions, without any flags set, in a new browser profile?
fredallas
Hello @andrewsweekly
Have you tried adjusting font size and/or zoom? This link will provide some steps you may try https://vivaldi.com/blog/make-reading-easier-with-vivaldi/
I do have the Default Font Size set to 16 and the Minimum Font Size set to 0.
You may also try Reader View to see if that makes or not any difference.
Fred.
Fred.
Thanks for help everyone, still not solved.
@npro I went through all the steps of troubleshooting as in the guide: restart browser; check up-to-date version; try guest profile; try in another browser (works on Firefox and Vivaldi Android, still looks bad on Chromium); change reported User Agent; disable Vivaldi's tracker and adblock; disable all extensions; disable hardware acceleration; disable/enable/clean cookies (the test site above does not use cookies); disable antivirus. The test website does not depend on any of my browsing history so that is irrelavant and it displays the same in Incognito mode.
@fredallas Font size and zoom settings change font size and zoom but it seems that line spacing is tied to font size. As in, I can make the letters bigger or smaller but they will overlap just as much. The Reader Mode is not available on the particular test site above, but I tried it on a different website that has the same glitch. The Reader Mode does make proper line spacing, but unfortunately strips away too much interface and buttons for many use cases.
@mib2berlin I installed the plain Chromium and it does have the exact same line spacing bug. I did not change any settings out of the box. So it is starting to look like an upstream bug.
@andrewsweekly
An upstream bug of your system?
It work for me and others in Vivaldi 7.1.
@fredallas @npro
May I ask on wich distros you are?
DoctorG
@andrewsweekly Could be a font rendering issue. The page uses Arial, could be the substitution font.
What shows in shell this command
fc-match Arial
To install Arial and others
https://linuxcapable.com/install-microsoft-fonts-on-fedora-linux/
@andrewsweekly Try changing your system fonts to
Liberation, that is metric compatible with Arial, Times New Roman, and Courier New.
Other than that, since it is happening to you with Chromium as well I'd say asking that in https://discussion.fedoraproject.org wouldn't be a bad idea.
fredallas
Hello @mib2berlin
I am using Ubuntu MATE 24.04.1 LTS and Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) .
The text in the website is not overlapping for me.
Fred.
Fred.
edwardp
On Fedora Rawhide (development branch, will eventually become Fedora 42). No issues displaying that page with current Vivaldi Stable.
-
@andrewsweekly Your laptop uses an Intel Arc chip, which could use
xe(and not the "traditional"
i915driver), which is relatively new and buggy, especially with Chromium (as past has shown), so it could be very much related to this particular combo. Maybe related to rasterization. In fact, what happens if you disable gpu rasterization?
$
chromium --disable-gpu-rasterization https://www.math.ualberta.ca/~aberger/about.html
You could try searching Chromium's/intel's bug tracker for more info and potential workarounds.
@DoctorG just checked the fonts and installed the Microsoft fonts, nothing changed. Returns
arial.ttf: "Arial" "Regular"
so the font itself is not an issue. Arial is visible in all other places where I might want to choose a font, so the OS recognizes it.
@fredallas @edwardp thanks for checking on your systems, I think it helps us narrow down the issue to the chip rather than distro.
@npro disabled GPU rasterization doesn't change anything here. I agree there might be an issue with Intel Arc as it is giving me headaches in places unrelated to browsers (e.g. my laptop built-in webcam still doesn't have Linux drivers). Changing system font to Liberation didn't fix anything (I have Fedora's default Cantarell for system font otherwise).
I will proceed with asking in Chromium and Fedora communities, thanks everyone! Was not able to find this particular bug reported on the web, hence started the thread.
@andrewsweekly There is also another case, that your GPU still uses
i915(if their kernel/system is configured to do so) which isn't the greatest for Arc, but they in Fedora will tell you everything you need to know most probably . If you find out what is happening feel free to come back and tell us also here
The images in the first post look like what happens if you are using a bitmap font (available in specific sizes only) instead of a vector font (FreeType/TrueType). Since the system can't resize the bitmapped font, it displays it at full size but pretends it is the requested size, leading to overlapping text. Sometimes the only thing to do is remove the bitmap fonts from your system to force it to use the vector fonts.
Been some time since I've seen this error, but perhaps it's making a comeback.