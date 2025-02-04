Thanks for help everyone, still not solved.

@npro I went through all the steps of troubleshooting as in the guide: restart browser; check up-to-date version; try guest profile; try in another browser (works on Firefox and Vivaldi Android, still looks bad on Chromium); change reported User Agent; disable Vivaldi's tracker and adblock; disable all extensions; disable hardware acceleration; disable/enable/clean cookies (the test site above does not use cookies); disable antivirus. The test website does not depend on any of my browsing history so that is irrelavant and it displays the same in Incognito mode.

@fredallas Font size and zoom settings change font size and zoom but it seems that line spacing is tied to font size. As in, I can make the letters bigger or smaller but they will overlap just as much. The Reader Mode is not available on the particular test site above, but I tried it on a different website that has the same glitch. The Reader Mode does make proper line spacing, but unfortunately strips away too much interface and buttons for many use cases.

@mib2berlin I installed the plain Chromium and it does have the exact same line spacing bug. I did not change any settings out of the box. So it is starting to look like an upstream bug.