Vivaldi ignores chrome_url_overrides
I'm making an extension that replaces Chrome's "new tab" page. For this, I'm using chrome_url_overrides in the manifest.
"chrome_url_overrides": { "newtab": "newtab.html" },
This works in Chromium, but Vivaldi completely ignores it. Is there an alternative to achieve the same result in Vivaldi?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@llagerlof Hi, in Vivaldi the user controls if they want their new tab page to be controlled by an extension.
Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/#Allow_third-party_extensions_to_control_the_Start_Page