φ Phi - The ultimate vertical experience theme for Vivaldi, made with attention to details.
-
Better formatting available on the original README.
Phi (/faɪ/)
The ultimate vertical experience theme for Vivaldi, made with attention to details.
Default theme on Linux Default theme on Mac Default theme on Windows Address bar zooms in on focus Stacked tabs side by side Pinned stacked tabs Panels Right side UI Themed
Installation
- Create a folder to download the theme into ;
- Download the theme by right-clicking here then "Save Link As..." to the folder created in step 1 ;
- Go to
vivaldi:experimentsand check "Allow CSS modifications" ;
- Open Vivaldi settings ;
- Under "General" ➔ "Startup" ➔ "Default Browser", uncheck "Check on Startup" ;
- Under "Appearance" ➔ "Window Appearance", check "Use Native Window" ;
- Under "Appearance" ➔ "Window Appearance" ➔ "Status Bar", select "Hide Status Bar" ;
- Under "Appearance" ➔ "Custom UI Modifications", open the folder created in step 1 ;
- Under "Tabs" ➔ "Tabs" ➔ "Tab Bar Position", select "Left" or "Right" ;
- Under "Tabs" ➔ "Tab Display" ➔ "Tab Options", uncheck "Show Popup Thumbnails" ;
- Under "Tabs" ➔ "Tab Features" ➔ "Tab Stacking", select "Compact" ;
- Under "Panel" ➔ "Panels" ➔ "Panel Options", check "Floating Panel" ;
- Quit and relaunch Vivaldi ;
- Start tweaking the UI ;
- Right-click in the blank above the URL bar then "Customize Toolbar..." ;
- Right-click the space items then "Remove from Toolbar" : left to the "Back" button, below the URL bar, below the panel buttons at the bottom ;
- Then add, move and remove whatever you want, before clicking "Done".
Customization
While the theme aims to be compatible with as many native customization features as possible (especially sidebar position, side panel position & width, official themes, etc.), some had to be moved (e.g. sidebar width), but more were also added, these are located in the file you downloaded, above the source code :
Name Description Value(s) Default
sidebar-width
Amount of horizontal space for the area containing the whole UI. (1) Any number (in pixels)
210
is-phi-menu-icon
Whether to show Phi's logo in place of Vivaldi's as menu button.
1= enable ;
0= disable
1
toolbar-column-count
Number of toolbar buttons per row above the URL bar. Any quantity
5
address-bar-focused-width-increase
Enlarge the URL bar over the page content when focused. Any number (in pixels) ;
0= disable
200
is-address-bar-focused-height-increase
Whether to enlarge the URL bar over the extensions row below it when focused.
1= enable ;
0= disable
1
address-bar-font-size-decrease
Lower the character size of the URL to see more of it. Any number (in pixels) ;
0= disable
1
is-address-bar-unfocused-hide-icons
Whether to hide icons (2) in the URL bar when not focused to see more of the URL.
1= enable ;
0= disable
1
is-address-bar-focused-hide-icons
Whether to hide icons (2) in the URL bar when focused to see more of the URL.
1= enable ;
0= disable
0
pinned-column-count
Number of pinned tabs per row. Any quantity
4
(1) Unfortunately, the sidebar cannot be resized by drag-and-drop.
(2) With the exception of (in)valid HTTP(S), obfuscated domain name, and loading indicators.
Applying modifications require restarting Vivaldi.
Support
Why "Phi" ?
Phi (φ) is a greek letter, used (among other things) to designate angles, like (for example) sextant () & compass (...) measurements for navigation.
Related projects
- ImMainTheme/ArchyVivaldi
- tovifun/VivalArc
- (Address Bar + Title Bar + Status Bar) = Docked to side | Vivaldi Forum
2025 — KaKi87
Released under the MIT license.
-
@KaKi87, nice one, I'll share it
-
renantmagalhaes Supporters
Hey @KaKi87, I just wanted to congratulate you on this AMAZING project!
Moving everything to the panel (and removing the address bar on top) is exactly what I’ve been trying to achieve. This setup works best for my workflow.
If, at some point, this becomes possible without "Use Native Window" enabled and includes an auto-resize or hover feature, I believe this will be the greatest CSS modification I’ve ever seen on this forum!
For now, I’ll stick with my current setup (mostly VivalArc with some minor customizations), but I’ll definitely keep an eye on this!
Also, great job on organizing the CSS—very well structured and explained! Keep up the great work!
-
Thank you !
The reason why I went with the native window option is I use KDE Plasma as desktop environment, which allows me to gain even more vertical space by having window controls on the system bar.
Here's a screenshot of my entire screen to illustrate :
That said, even without that, don't you think less space is used by using the native titlebar in this vertical layout ?
If not, how do you see a non-native titlebar implemented ?
I'm open to suggestions.
-
ThePfromtheO Translator
@KaKi87 Yes, that's true, the longer side of the PC is horizontal, so the vertical layout obviously gives you more space (almost like making your screen square-shaped, in a way).
But, you see, many got "too" used to the horizontal layout. For example, I tried the vertical design, but it simply doesn't fit me! I feel kinda uncomfortable with the position of the things. As I said, it doesn't fit me. Or, rather I didn't try enough.
Although I'm thanked with the horizontal layout, I still feel that both the horizontal and the vertical layout are good. And I think you have to admit that too. You must have at least one horizontal thing on your desktop, don't you? In the same way, I have vertical things too. They both seem to work best together, and not just for me!
-
both the horizontal and the vertical layout are good
Not together.
On a small screen such as my laptop, I use my vertical layout so that Vivaldi wouldn't waste any vertical space anymore.
At my desk with my multiple monitors though, I use Vivaldi's regular horizontal layout, because vertical space isn't rare.
You must have at least one horizontal thing on your desktop, don't you?
Yes, but as you can see, it's only my system bar, and it contains window controls so that windows wouldn't individually take more vertical space.
And again, I don't use this setup at my desk, but rather a regular all-in-one bottom bar, and also tiling window management :