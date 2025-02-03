HELP: How do I remove the forward slash hotkey?
When I am on a webpage and I use forward slash, it pulls up this hotkey on my screen. I already tried to reassign the forward slash hotkey to a function and remove it. It didn't work.
It looks like this picture above.
How do I deactivate this? It is interfering with my website where I need to use / as a hotkey.
@nocommas This looks like something an extension would do.
In fact it looks strikingly similar to the search field in Vimium/Vimium-C which is also triggered by using
It's certainly not a part of Vivaldi.
@Pathduck You just solved my life issue. Thank it was vimium !!!
@nocommas Good
When installing such a complex extension as Vimium, you really should take more care to familiarize yourself with its settings and hotkeys