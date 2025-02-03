Very odd behaviour.

Initially, right after getting the latest Vivaldi last week, my "work" workspace stopped rendering anything which is a URL-based page, and I mean stuff like extensions management page (or any other "vivaldi://" URL).

It seems to be loading them. When moving the tab to another workspace it shows up.

I deleted the workspace, create a new one, and started using that, but today this came back as an issue in the default workspace!

And now it all fails in any newly created workspace too.

Restart doesn't help, nor disabling all extensions, or switching to "no blocking" for ads/trackers.

Seems to be working fine in the Guest profile.

I don't want to wipe-out all my local settings yet.