When I restart Vivaldi, or even when I restart my computer and open Vivaldi, for some reason, the tab caption remains the same, even when I open another site in the same tab.
For example, I was in a video on Youtube and closed Vivaldi, when I open again, and change video or site, the tab is the same name as the video I had watched before closing Vivaldi.
I know that's not something that gets in the way, but I'd like to warn you about it. I use customization extensions too, so that may be the problem.
Consider trying the following to resolve this issue:
- select the tab
- press
F2or
Ctrl+
Eto open Quick Commands dialogue
- type
Rename Taband select Rename Tab under Commands sections
- press
Deletekey to delete name and press
Enterkey
FYI: be aware, if tab renaming is accidentally triggered press
Esckey to cancel action; pressing
Enterkey confirms renaming of tab and this is likely the cause of the issue seen.
@yojimbo274064400 Worked! Tysm.