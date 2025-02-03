"Show saved password" shows only one line
Settings>Privacy and Security>Passwords>Show saved passwords.
The field with the saved usernames and passwords is only in one line and cannot be resized. It used to be much larger.
Can someone confirm this?
Latest Vivaldi snapshot, Win10.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@solidsnake I remember that was a old issue and is fixed.
I see all logins with 7.2.3592.3 Win 11 23H2.
mib2berlin Soprano
@solidsnake
Hi, open
chrome://password-manager/passwordsand check if the are listed there.
@DoctorG
I've just noticed this in version 7.2.3592.3. It may have been present in a few previous snapshots, but I hadn't seen it before, and I open these settings quite often.
@mib2berlin
They are all in the settings as well, I can search for them and scroll, but the field is only one row high.
mib2berlin Soprano
@solidsnake
Hm, cant reproduce it on the same version.
Maybe it is a GPU issue, try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages, restart.
@mib2berlin
Nothing changes with disabling hw acceleration. Also with opening settings in tab or window.
If you can't reproduced it, then it means it is not general bug, but limited to some settings combination or profile issue.
Pesala Ambassador
@solidsnake Edit: I can reproduced the issue.
A separate issue, is that I can no longer view my passwords due to Windows Security.
Edit Again: I took the plunge, and removed my PIN, and no longer get the verify dialog.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I have the same thing... only one line shows, but all the passwords are there and it scrolls.
I can't "reproduce" because I can't make it happen in a clean profile, even tried copying over my Login Data + Local State to a test profile, and there it was normal. A good way to test if it's related to a setting is copying over the Preferences file. Doing that I got the same result. So it's somewhere in Preferences, a setting or something broken. No idea, but not going to dig any deeper.
I did find:
VB-113349 Password list not shown until scrolling
Reported by @DoctorG and closed as duplicate of an internal report related to list fields, so I'm assuming it's not just the Passwords list that's affected and that they're already aware of this problem.
No such issue, all my passwords are listed
Naturally I need the Windows PIN to see them.
To see all passwords, a workarround is to export them, but this is done in an unencrypted file which can be read in clear text with the Notepad. because of this is recommended to delete it after the read or save it hidden if anyone else has access to the PC.