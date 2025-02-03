Slow Internet speed on Vivaldi
Hi!
I did a clean format on my computer to Windows 11 and after installing all drivers, softwares etc. I realized that my speedtest on vivaldi can't even reach 10mbps (download), while in different browsers (edge, chrome) it reaches the normal 50~100 mbps(download).
After a few tests I realized that it only occurs when I'm using the Youtube to play a song on the background.
I've tried already to:
- Restart my computer
- Deactived everything on my firewall and anti-virus
- Turning the VPN off
- Checking on mobile Vivaldi
- Turning off the extensions
- Downgrading my Wi-fi driver to a old version
I have run out of ideas, does anyone knows any alternative ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@LassIV
Hi, disable extensions and AV software does not really disable them.
To check the first with a Guest Profile, some AV software has to be removed.
Which page do you use to test the speed?
I use https://www.speedtest.net.
@LassIV I get with 7.1.3570.42 Win 11 (Defender) full download VDSL speed of 7 MByte per second.
@LassIV Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Tested in Vivaldi and the Zen Browser, I can't see much differences, some little fluctuations apart, Zen (Gecko) somewhat slower)
Vivaldi
Zen Browser
@DoctorG Update
I've made more tests and realized it was my bluetooth speakers that was causing interference on the wi-fi.
I've tried to reinstall the driver but it didn't work, I've also tested different bluetooth device and it's the same issue... Seems like its a Windows bug
@LassIV said in Slow Internet speed on Vivaldi:
realized it was my bluetooth speakers that was causing interference on the wi-fi.
A strange issue.
I'm old school, I don't like Bluetooth devices, always cables. Safer and less problems