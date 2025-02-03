Hi!

I did a clean format on my computer to Windows 11 and after installing all drivers, softwares etc. I realized that my speedtest on vivaldi can't even reach 10mbps (download), while in different browsers (edge, chrome) it reaches the normal 50~100 mbps(download).

After a few tests I realized that it only occurs when I'm using the Youtube to play a song on the background.

I've tried already to:

Restart my computer

Deactived everything on my firewall and anti-virus

Turning the VPN off

Checking on mobile Vivaldi

Turning off the extensions

Downgrading my Wi-fi driver to a old version

I have run out of ideas, does anyone knows any alternative ?