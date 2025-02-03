I would like to suggest an improvement for Vivaldi regarding file handling. Currently, when users choose to open a file instead of downloading it, the browser saves the file in the Downloads folder. This can lead to unnecessary storage usage and requires manual cleanup.

I propose that Vivaldi introduce an option to store these opened files in a temporary folder instead of the Downloads folder. This approach would:

Prevent clutter in the Downloads folder.

Save storage space by automatically removing temporary files.

Improve user experience by reducing the need for manual file management.

This feature would provide a more efficient way to handle temporary files and improve overall usability. I believe it would be a valuable addition to Vivaldi’s customization and user-focused approach.

Thank you for considering this suggestion!