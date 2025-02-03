Hi,

I'd like to understand what mistake I made in the process or why I can't get the CSS to work. I want to use Vivalarc, the CSS that makes Vivaldi look like Arc. I tried enabling tab autohide (just that part of the CSS), and it worked fine. So I followed the instructions, enabled custom CSS, placed the file or the Vivalarc CSS code in the appropriate location, restarted Vivaldi, but... nothing happens.

Vivalarc doesn't apply, and my Vivaldi remains the same as before adding the CSS file. When I use the CSS for hiding tabs along with Vivalarc, only the tab autohide works. When I use only Vivalarc, nothing happens. Yet, this CSS is quite popular, and I haven't seen anyone mention it not working online. So either I made a very basic mistake, or there's another issue.

Here are the steps I followed: Download and extract Vivalarc >Go to vivaldi://experiments >Enable CSS customization > Go to Appearance settings and set the Vivalarc folder (I tried selecting all possible folders from the extracted ZIP > Restart Vivaldi > Nothing happens

If someone could help me understand the issue, that would be great. I should mention that I have very little knowledge of CSS or coding, but I shouldn't have to modify anything since this is a fairly popular customization.

I'm on Windows 11, and my vivaldi is on version 7.1.3570.42

I'm referring to this CSS: https://vivalarc.tovi.fun/

Here is my addon, some classic addon like ublock and tabliss, other are just for saving pictures and one for picking a color on a website.

Thanks in advance if anyone has a solution!