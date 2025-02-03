home button
joaquinbarriobenito
I'm looking for the home button to go to the main page in Vivaldi to put it on the taskbar, can anyone tell me where it is to add it or how to do it?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@joaquinbarriobenito You can drag the button from toolbar editor window.
- Hover the navigation buttons in address bar
- Open context menu
- Select "Customize toolbar…"
- In Toolbar Editor window drag the "Home" button to place in address bar you want to see it
- Confirm with "Done"
joaquinbarriobenito
Thank you very much, I had not thought about that option, I have already managed to do it.