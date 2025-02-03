Site loading issue (Edge loads it correctly
-
Apologies if this is obvious, but this site doesn't load fully in Vivaldi.
In Edge it loads completely normally.
https://www.simplycook.com/recipes?voucherCode=facebook_gruum_quizfacts3_0&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=default&utm_campaign=bau
Except for trying a different browser and laptop restart, I am at a loss to fix this.
Any thoughts please?
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Pollik Please check your AdBlocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker and disable block of Tracking/Ads for the site.
-
@DoctorG said in Site loading issue (Edge loads it correctly:
@Pollik Please check your AdBlocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker and disable block of Tracking/Ads for the site.
Thank you for such a quick reply. That was exactly the problem...so simple when you know!!!