So I was using the Reddit app and opened Vivaldi without killing Reddit and Vivaldi crashed (due to the 2gb of ram the iPhone 8 has).

This has happened 2 times before (with other apps) but my fix was to update Vivaldi because an update was available at the time, which will reset Vivaldi's state.

As it is Vivaldi will crash a second after I open it, I cannot reset the cache/state or anything to fix it.

I've tried opening it using various shortcuts, e.g. private search, scan qr code, new search, recent tab, issue report.

None managed to bypass the crash.

Version of stuff: iOS 16.7.10, iPhone 8 (2gb ram), Latest stable Vivaldi iOS.

The solution I'd like are either: