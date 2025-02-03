Crash loop after Vivaldi crashed once while iOS was low on ram
So I was using the Reddit app and opened Vivaldi without killing Reddit and Vivaldi crashed (due to the 2gb of ram the iPhone 8 has).
This has happened 2 times before (with other apps) but my fix was to update Vivaldi because an update was available at the time, which will reset Vivaldi's state.
As it is Vivaldi will crash a second after I open it, I cannot reset the cache/state or anything to fix it.
I've tried opening it using various shortcuts, e.g. private search, scan qr code, new search, recent tab, issue report.
None managed to bypass the crash.
Version of stuff: iOS 16.7.10, iPhone 8 (2gb ram), Latest stable Vivaldi iOS.
The solution I'd like are either:
- Reset Vivaldi's state from outside Vivaldi
- Vivaldi detects the crash and fixes itself
Is it currently crashing or are you able to open Vivaldi? If you can open Vivaldi, try disabling the Tracker and Ad Blocker.
If not, you might need to wait until the next Minor Update.
@jane-n So after the update it wasn't crashing, but I still disabled the tracker/ad blocker.
After entering my new Vivaldi sync password, I waited for it to sync and then it crashed.
Currently it's crashing every time it tries to sync which is a few seconds after opening the app.
This pretty much makes the app unusable since without sync I can't do anything.
note: When trying to sync, Vivaldi just crashes and does not sync so when relaunching none of the bookmarks are synchronized, and it crashes again.
@AshtakaOOf said in Crash loop after Vivaldi crashed once while iOS was low on ram:
After entering my new Vivaldi sync password
Does that mean that you very recently reset the Sync data? If you didn't, please give it a try to see if the app stops crashing after that. Or try syncing only some data, such as Bookmarks, not all of it.
@jane-n I forgot to update my sync password on the iPhone 8 after the sync downtime from last time (I didn't have a use for sync at that time so I wasn't pressed).
As by my last comment I updated the password on the iPhone, but I have a lot of bookmarks and I mean thousands.
I assume the bookmarks are too many for the 2gb of ram this iPhone has, and disabling bookmarks from sync does avoid the crash when syncing.
But it can still crash when another app is using the ram (e.g. reddit, youtube), this will cause Vivaldi to crash on start all over again until the next update.
So unless Vivaldi is more efficient with its ram usage I'm not going to be able to do much.
ps: currently using Safari while transferring tabs by hand, also unable to use bookmarks.
Does it happen even after today's Minor Update?
@jane-n It currently has not crashed and sync is working fine.
I tried recreating the low ram scenario and apart from being a bit slow (which is expected from this device) it's stable.
I will try for a bit longer to see how stable it is but for now it works.