Filtering Bookmarks
greybeard Ambassador
Yesterday I looked at the number bookmarks I had and what some were. Many came from an original import from Opera 12.7(?) and are http only. I wanted to change them to https but messed everything up.
Luckily I had a backup for the bookmarks so I imported that and removed my messed up version.
Is there any way to find and replace for the bookmarks? The only thing I can think of is Regular Expressions but not even sure that will work.
Should I put in a Feature Request?
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
Hi, I guess find and replace should work in a text editor.
The file Bookmarks is a .json file Iirc, no idea if you can open it on Windows with the simple text editor.
Cheers, mib
