Please (three times): in future versions of Vivaldi, allow the removal of the “Popular Sites”, “Categories” and “Frequenly Visited” frames from the dialog.

I feel manipulated or infantilized, not by the presence of those frames but by the insistance on their display, each and every time that I use this dialog. It is okay once, but at one point, I have already taken my decisions.

Also, I am perfectly able to find content on my own, once I need it.

If this helps to finance Vivaldi, say so and I will consider the fact.