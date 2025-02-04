Add to Speed Dial: removal of the “Popular Sites”, “Categories” and “Frequenly Visited”
-
BoozeOperator
This is a duplicate of my post in the Linux section of this forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105092/request-add-to-speed-dial
------------------ original post ------------
Please (three times): in future versions of Vivaldi, allow the removal of the “Popular Sites”, “Categories” and “Frequenly Visited” frames from the dialog.
I feel manipulated or infantilized, not by the presence of those frames but by the insistance on their display, each and every time that I use this dialog. It is okay once, but at one point, I have already taken my decisions.
Also, I am perfectly able to find content on my own, once I need it.
If this helps to finance Vivaldi, say so and I will consider the fact.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BoozeOperator Some default bookmarks do generate revenue for Vivaldi, but I see no reason to show them on the Speed Dial, Add Bookmark dialog. Those who do regularly add speed dial bookmarks don't need this clutter at all.
It doesn’t affect me as I rarely add Speed Dial bookmarks to the Start Page. I have 27 speed dials and a couple of folders with a few more. All have custom images, I removed the big + button, disabled Allow Drag and Drop Reordering, and hid the navigation bar.
-
Yes, I want to remove this bloatware/adware from the Speed Dial Add Dialog too:
and also from mobile version
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105002/add-new-speed-dial-need-option-to-delete-sites-and-disable-remove
PS: I think you should edit the Tile, for example: Option to remove Popular Sites, Categories and Frequenly Visited from Speed Dial add Dialog.
To make FR more obvious.
-
BoozeOperator
Thank you for your comments so far.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BoozeOperator Do edit the title as suggested by Stardust.
[Request] is not needed, since this is the Feature Request forum.